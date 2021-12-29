(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas made a rare visit to Israel Tuesday for talks with Defence Minister Benny Gantz, that the defence ministry said focused on security and civil matters.

Gantz told Abbas that he intended to "continue to promote actions to strengthen confidence in the economic and civilian fields, as agreed during their last meeting," the ministry statement said.

"The two men discussed security and civil matters," it added.

Israeli media reported that the meeting took place at Gantz's home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin.