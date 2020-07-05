Palestinian President Extends State of Emergency for 1 Month Amid COVID-19 - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday extended the state of emergency for one month amid a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases, media reported.

"The concerned authorities shall continue to take all necessary measures to face the dangers resulting from the coronavirus, protect public health and achieve security and stability," the presidential decree read as quoted by WAFA news agency.

The measure will allow the authorities to impose additional coronavirus-related virus restrictions, such as extending lockdowns, limiting movement between cities and deploying security forces.

This is the third time Abbas extends the state of emergency since March 5.

In recent weeks, Palestine has seen a high increase in the number of coronavirus-infected people. According to the authorities, the total number of infections has exceeded 4,000, while18 people died of the disease.

