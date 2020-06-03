Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency in Palestine for 30 Days - Official Media

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree to extend a state of emergency in the authority for another 30 days as part of measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the official WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday

The state of emergency in the Palestinian Authority has been in place since March 6 and repeatedly prolonged. The current one expires on Friday.

As of Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed 630 COVID-19 cases, with 527 recoveries. The death toll stands at five.