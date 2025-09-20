Open Menu

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas To Address UNGA Virtually After U.S. Revoked Visa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address UNGA virtually after U.S. revoked visa

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The United Nations General Assembly Friday voted overwhelmingly to adopt a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver his speech virtually at next week’s gathering of world leaders after the US denied him entry visa to prevent him from attending the 193-member Assembly.

The resolution — adopted in a 145 votes in favour to 5 against, with six countries abstaining — expresses concern and regret over the US decision to ban 80 top Palestinian officials, saying the US may have violated the UN Headquarters Agreement — a charge Washington denies.

The US move came as several countries, such as the UK, France, Australia, and Canada, announced plans to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly, joining 147 nations that already do.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, following the vote, thanked the countries that backed the measure, calling it a “crystal clear position” that the host country must respect its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

He said denying visas was “an abuse of authority and a punishment for the State of Palestine that should not take place.” Mansour added that Palestine would not yield “an inch” in its right to participate fully at the UN.

Recent Stories

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 ..

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

21 minutes ago
 UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss gro ..

UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

5 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

5 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

6 hours ago

More Stories From World