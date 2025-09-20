Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas To Address UNGA Virtually After U.S. Revoked Visa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The United Nations General Assembly Friday voted overwhelmingly to adopt a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver his speech virtually at next week’s gathering of world leaders after the US denied him entry visa to prevent him from attending the 193-member Assembly.
The resolution — adopted in a 145 votes in favour to 5 against, with six countries abstaining — expresses concern and regret over the US decision to ban 80 top Palestinian officials, saying the US may have violated the UN Headquarters Agreement — a charge Washington denies.
The US move came as several countries, such as the UK, France, Australia, and Canada, announced plans to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly, joining 147 nations that already do.
Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, following the vote, thanked the countries that backed the measure, calling it a “crystal clear position” that the host country must respect its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.
He said denying visas was “an abuse of authority and a punishment for the State of Palestine that should not take place.” Mansour added that Palestine would not yield “an inch” in its right to participate fully at the UN.
Recent Stories
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
More Stories From World
-
Afghanistan quake leaves women and girls facing 'long-term consequences': UN1 minute ago
-
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address UNGA virtually after U.S. revoked visa1 minute ago
-
KP Governor visits sacred Islamic sites in Makkah51 minutes ago
-
UNSC decides not to lift Iran sanctions, but still time to agree on delaying2 hours ago
-
President Zardari attends banquet hosted by Vice Governor of Xinjiang2 hours ago
-
President Asif Zardari departs from Urumqi to Kashgar9 hours ago
-
Pakistan showcases textile excellence at Texworld 2025 Summer Show14 hours ago
-
Climate change wreaking havoc on world’s water cycle: 'From drought to deluge' -- UN24 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns bomb blast in Chaman1 day ago
-
Media cooperation dialogue on Belt & Road held in Kunming China1 day ago
-
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindustan1 day ago
-
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang1 day ago