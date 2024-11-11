Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Urges Suspension Of Israel's UN Membership
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on Arab and Islamic nations to press the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly to suspend Israel's UN membership if it does not comply with international law and its commitments
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on Arab and Islamic nations to press the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly to suspend Israel's UN membership if it does not comply with international law and its commitments.
Speaking at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, he emphasized that the actions of Israeli occupation forces necessitate a collective effort to implement Security Council Resolution 2735.
The Palestinian leader urged member states to reevaluate their relationships with Israel, urging a halt to any normalization with the occupying power. "The international community must recognize Israel’s continuous non-compliance with international law," he said, adding that the General Assembly resolution urges sanctions on Israel.
President Abbas called upon the summit leaders to protect Jerusalem and its residents, safeguard the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and maintain the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sites in the Holy City.
He further emphasized the need to back the State of Palestine's bid for full UN membership, implement the Arab Peace Initiative, and gather international support to help the Palestinian government bolster its people's resilience and national unity.
The Palestinian president appealed for economic support, asking the Arab and Islamic states to pressure Israel to release Palestinian funds and create a financial safety net to sustain the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Palestine.
President Abbas also announced the establishment of mechanisms, committees, and agencies within the Palestinian government to manage the Gaza Strip under the jurisdiction of the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).
He expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their dedication to the Palestinian cause and their efforts in hosting the summit.
President Abbas thanked the leaders present for their continued support of the Palestinian people and the vision of an independent Palestinian state as a foundation for peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener
Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high
Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 millio ..
Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses rising drug abuse and cross-bo ..
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
More Stories From World
-
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock48 seconds ago
-
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam51 seconds ago
-
Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 million by Pak-American Co ..52 minutes ago
-
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian territories2 hours ago
-
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountability of unabated Is ..3 hours ago
-
KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's top diplomat3 hours ago
-
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote3 hours ago
-
Middle Eastern leaders stress regional cooperation, collective efforts to prevent wider conflict2 hours ago
-
10 killed in northeast India police station attack: government2 hours ago
-
Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran2 hours ago
-
China to continue support Pakistan in fighting terrorism: Lin Jian2 hours ago