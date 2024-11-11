Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on Arab and Islamic nations to press the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly to suspend Israel's UN membership if it does not comply with international law and its commitments

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on Arab and Islamic nations to press the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly to suspend Israel's UN membership if it does not comply with international law and its commitments.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, he emphasized that the actions of Israeli occupation forces necessitate a collective effort to implement Security Council Resolution 2735.

The Palestinian leader urged member states to reevaluate their relationships with Israel, urging a halt to any normalization with the occupying power. "The international community must recognize Israel’s continuous non-compliance with international law," he said, adding that the General Assembly resolution urges sanctions on Israel.

President Abbas called upon the summit leaders to protect Jerusalem and its residents, safeguard the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and maintain the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sites in the Holy City.

He further emphasized the need to back the State of Palestine's bid for full UN membership, implement the Arab Peace Initiative, and gather international support to help the Palestinian government bolster its people's resilience and national unity.

The Palestinian president appealed for economic support, asking the Arab and Islamic states to pressure Israel to release Palestinian funds and create a financial safety net to sustain the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Palestine.

President Abbas also announced the establishment of mechanisms, committees, and agencies within the Palestinian government to manage the Gaza Strip under the jurisdiction of the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

He expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their dedication to the Palestinian cause and their efforts in hosting the summit.

President Abbas thanked the leaders present for their continued support of the Palestinian people and the vision of an independent Palestinian state as a foundation for peace and stability in the region.