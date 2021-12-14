Palestinian President Meets With US Under Secretary of State Nuland - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abbas received Nuland at his headquarters in Ramallah, it said.

During the meeting, Abbas stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States and remove obstacles that stand in the way.

The Palestinian leader also informed Nuland about the situation in the Palestinian territories, especially about Israel's unilateral actions, which undermine the implementation of the two-state solution, according to the report.

Earlier in an interview with Sputnik, the Palestinian leader said he expects the United States to fulfill its obligations on a peaceful settlement of the middle East conflict.