Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elections 1st Time in 15 years - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree on Friday to hold general elections for the first time in 15 years, state-rune news agency WAFA reported.

According to the decree, elections to the Legislative Assembly will be held on May 22, 2021, while presidential elections will be held on July 31, 2021, the agency said.

According to the results of elections to the Palestinian Legislative Assembly, a 120-seat parliament will be formed. Voting will take place in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Members of the Legislative Assembly will also become members of the Palestinian National Council, which is due to be formed by August 31, 2021.

Elections to the National Council, coordinated by the Palestine Liberation Organization, will be held in countries where Palestinian communities live.

Earlier on Friday, Abbas met with Palestinian Central Election Commission Chairman Hanna Nasser.

The last general elections the the Palestinian Legislative Assembly were held in 2006, Hamas movement won them. The presidential election, last held in 2005, was won by Abbas.