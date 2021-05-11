Palestinian President Receives Letter From Biden Regarding Latest MidEast Developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) On Tuesday, Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas received a letter from his US counterpart, Joe Biden, concerning the latest political events in the middle East, the WAFA news agency reported.

The official Palestinian news agency specified that the letter also touched upon relations between the two states and current political issues.

So far there have been no reports on whether Biden sent a similar letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israelis have been going on for several days, escalating in a new round on Monday in the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem as Palestinians gathered there for prayers before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that 250 rockets had been fired from Gaza toward Israel, with most of them having been intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. In response, Israel struck 130 targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,100 Palestinians and 20 Israelis were injured from May 7-10 as a result of clashes in East Jerusalem.