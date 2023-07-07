Palestinian President to Pay Official Visit to Turkey in July - Reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will pay an official visit to Turkey in July, with the agenda expected to include the discussion of the recent escalation in the West Bank, Turkish daily newspaper Hurriyet reported on Friday

On Tuesday, Israel ended its military operation in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, which resulted in the death of at least 12 Palestinians. The operation was the largest one undertaken in Jenin in more than 20 years. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned the Israeli operation there.