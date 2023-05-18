UrduPoint.com

Palestinian President Visits Saudi Arabia To Attend Arab League's Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the League of Arab States (LAS) summit, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the League of Arab States (LAS) summit, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Thursday.

Abbas is scheduled to participate in the 32nd LAS summit on May 19 in the city of Jeddah. His visit comes amid the recent escalation of violence between Palestine and Israel.

Last week, Israel launched the "Shield and Arrow" operation conducting airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip.

Over the five days of the operation, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 1,100 rockets at Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces. At least 30 Palestinians were killed and one Israeli died.

On Saturday night, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced Israel agreed to an Egypt-mediated truce with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip, adding that only "quiet will be met with quiet" and Israel will respond to any act of aggression.

