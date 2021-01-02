Palestinian President Welcomes Hamas Readiness to Resume Reconciliation - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday welcomed the announcement by Hamas that it was ready to resume reconciliation efforts, media reported.

According to Wafa news Agency, Abbas received a letter from the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, informing him that the Gaza-based Islamist group was ready to resume intra-Palestinian dialogue.

Abbas stressed the authorities' commitment to achieving national unity through democratic elections and, to that end, invited for discussions Chairman of the Central Elections Commission Hanna Nassir to discuss the issuance of electoral decrees, the agency reported.

The intra-Palestinian conflict dates back to the disputed 2006 parliamentary elections. Fighting throughout 2007 saw Hamas establish control over the Gaza Strip and cut ties with the secular Fatah. A series of talks and agreements, mostly brokered by Egypt, have so far failed to bear fruit.