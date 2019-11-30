Palestinian President Will Definitely Visit Moscow for Victory Day in 2020 - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) There is no doubt that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to Moscow on May 9 to partake in events dedicated to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Friday.

During an event dedicated to the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow expected Abbas to attend the Victory Day military parade in 2020.

"President Abbas will certainly pay an official visit [to Moscow] for the Victory Day in May," the ambassador told reporters.

The year of 2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Moscow has already invited a number of world leaders to attend the Victory Day parade, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.