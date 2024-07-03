Palestinian Prime Minister And IsDB President Discuss Strengthening Relations
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa met on Wednesday with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Mohammed Al Jasser to discuss enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and the bank's role in reconstruction and development
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa met on Wednesday with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Mohammed Al Jasser to discuss enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and the bank's role in reconstruction and development.
The meeting held at the IsDB's headquarters in Jeddah, and the Palestinian Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the bank's strong support.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
More Stories From World
-
S.Africa inaugurates unprecedented unity government7 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day7 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day7 minutes ago
-
Saudi and Estonian Foreign Ministers sign MoU on political consultations17 minutes ago
-
Omani Foreign Minister, GCC Secretary General sign agreement to establish Supreme Council's Advisory ..27 minutes ago
-
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo37 minutes ago
-
Showdowns, young guns and own goals as Euro 2024 heads into quarter-finals37 minutes ago
-
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office37 minutes ago
-
Book published to introduce history of community for Chinese nation47 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Beryl kills seven as it churns towards Jamaica57 minutes ago
-
Russia advances in east, kills five in Dnipro strikes1 hour ago
-
Showdowns, young guns and own goals as Euro 2024 head into quarter-finals1 hour ago