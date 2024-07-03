Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations

Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa met on Wednesday with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Mohammed Al Jasser to discuss enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and the bank's role in reconstruction and development

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa met on Wednesday with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Mohammed Al Jasser to discuss enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and the bank's role in reconstruction and development.

The meeting held at the IsDB's headquarters in Jeddah, and the Palestinian Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the bank's strong support.