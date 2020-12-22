Palestine stands for the creation of an international coalition to restart the peace process with Israel, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Palestine stands for the creation of an international coalition to restart the peace process with Israel, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.

The prime minister voiced his proposal on the formation of a coalition under the chairmanship of the middle East Quartet and on the basis of a UN resolution and international law during a meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva in Ramallah.

The coalition's goal would be to "end the occupation and find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The Quartet was established in 2002 with a mandate to facilitate the Middle-East Peace Process negotiations. The group includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled due to both sides refusing to compromise on issues important to them. More recently, the Palestinian authorities have voiced criticisms of Israel's plans to launch large-scale annexation of Palestinian lands, which comes under outgoing US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, and the US-brokered peace deals between Israel and several Arab countries.