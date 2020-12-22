UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Prime Minister Calls For Int'l Coalition To Renew Peace Process With Israel

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:50 PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Calls for Int'l Coalition to Renew Peace Process With Israel

Palestine stands for the creation of an international coalition to restart the peace process with Israel, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Palestine stands for the creation of an international coalition to restart the peace process with Israel, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.

The prime minister voiced his proposal on the formation of a coalition under the chairmanship of the middle East Quartet and on the basis of a UN resolution and international law during a meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva in Ramallah.

The coalition's goal would be to "end the occupation and find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The Quartet was established in 2002 with a mandate to facilitate the Middle-East Peace Process negotiations. The group includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled due to both sides refusing to compromise on issues important to them. More recently, the Palestinian authorities have voiced criticisms of Israel's plans to launch large-scale annexation of Palestinian lands, which comes under outgoing US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, and the US-brokered peace deals between Israel and several Arab countries.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Russia European Union Trump Santos Ramallah United States Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

Diseases Institute Says Its Employees to Be First ..

33 seconds ago

Ethiopians' Will to Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs ' ..

34 seconds ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness cam ..

21 minutes ago

Group of German Lawmakers Speaks Out Against Assan ..

36 seconds ago

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions o ..

23 minutes ago

Ukraine's Prime Minister Says Discussed Urgent Iss ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.