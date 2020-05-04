UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Prime Minister Recommends Extending COVID-19 State Of Emergency For 1 Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that he had recommended extending a coronavirus-induced state of emergency for another month, and President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to consider the issue on Monday

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that he had recommended extending a coronavirus-induced state of emergency for another month, and President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to consider the issue on Monday.

"I today [on May 3] submitted a recommendation to H.E. President Mahmoud Abbas to renew the state of emergency for another month (the current state of emergency ended at midnight). The President will review the renewal's legal formulation to be prepared by his legal advisor tomorrow," Shtayyeh tweeted late on Sunday.

He noted that his recommendation had followed several meetings with the National Emergency Committee, the Ministry of Health and security services.

Despite the emergency, the authorities will allow a number of vital economic sectors to extend working hours, the prime minister added.

As of Sunday, Palestine has confirmed 522 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.

