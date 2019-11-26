UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Prisoner Dies In Israeli Hospital From Improper Treatment - Prisoners' Society

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:18 PM

A 36-year-old Palestinian prisoner, who suffered from cancer, died on Tuesday morning in Israel's Al-Ramla prison clinic after his condition deteriorated, the Palestine Prisoners' Society (PPC) said, accusing the prison authorities of medical negligence

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A 36-year-old Palestinian prisoner, who suffered from cancer, died on Tuesday morning in Israel's Al-Ramla prison clinic after his condition deteriorated, the Palestine Prisoners' Society (PPC) said, accusing the prison authorities of medical negligence.

"On Tuesday morning, the 36-year-old prisoner, Sami Abu Dayak, died from cancer in Al-Ramla prison clinic," the PPC said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the statement, he was suffering from cancer and received "improper medical treatment" in the hospital, adding that Israel's authorities would bear full responsibility for the prisoner's death.

The statement also stressed that Abu Dayak was the second prisoner who had died due to the lack of any medical attention in Israeli prisons. In September, another prisoner, Bassam Sayeh, who suffered from bone and blood cancer, also died from medical negligence at the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Israel's central town of Beer Yaakov.

The PPS released statistics on the number of the country's prisoners who were reported to have died since the 1967 Sixth-Day War. The group said that that the death toll from the "intentional" medical negligence in Israeli prisons had reached 222 people.

Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinian Authority for decades and refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. During the Sixth-Day War, the Israeli forces occupied the territory of the West Bank. Despite the protests of Palestinians and many members of the international community, Israel refuses to abandon the territory and regularly conducts raids there under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians.

