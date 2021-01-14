Palestinian Prisoners in Israel to Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will begin receiving a coronavirus vaccine next week, media reported on Thursday, citing the Health Ministry, following Palestine's accusations that Israel is reluctant to vaccinate Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority Hussein Al-Sheikh said that the reluctance to vaccinate Palestinian prisoners from COVID-19 in Israeli jails was a manifestation of racism toward the Palestinian people. The remark came after the Israeli public security minister, Amir Ohana, reportedly instructed the national prison service to avoid vaccinating Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails. Several Israeli human rights groups even petitioned this directive with Israel's Supreme Court.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Health Ministry has received a letter from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in which he criticized the plans to exclude prisoners from the vaccination program saying that this would violate the country's democratic values.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein also confirmed on Thursday that the health authorities would begin administering Palestinian prisoners with the COVID-19 vaccine from next week as part of the nationwide vaccination program.

A Palestinian lawyer dealing with prisoners in Israeli jails, Riad Al-Ashkar, told Sputnik that new cases of coronavirus infection among Palestinian prisoners in Israel are being detected every day. To date, the number of Palestinians infected with COVID-19 in Israeli prisons has reached 230, according to him.