UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Prisoners In Israel To Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Palestinian Prisoners in Israel to Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will begin receiving a coronavirus vaccine next week, media reported on Thursday, citing the Health Ministry, following Palestine's accusations that Israel is reluctant to vaccinate Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority Hussein Al-Sheikh said that the reluctance to vaccinate Palestinian prisoners from COVID-19 in Israeli jails was a manifestation of racism toward the Palestinian people. The remark came after the Israeli public security minister, Amir Ohana, reportedly instructed the national prison service to avoid vaccinating Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails. Several Israeli human rights groups even petitioned this directive with Israel's Supreme Court.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Health Ministry has received a letter from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in which he criticized the plans to exclude prisoners from the vaccination program saying that this would violate the country's democratic values.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein also confirmed on Thursday that the health authorities would begin administering Palestinian prisoners with the COVID-19 vaccine from next week as part of the nationwide vaccination program.

A Palestinian lawyer dealing with prisoners in Israeli jails, Riad Al-Ashkar, told Sputnik that new cases of coronavirus infection among Palestinian prisoners in Israel are being detected every day. To date, the number of Palestinians infected with COVID-19 in Israeli prisons has reached 230, according to him.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Israel Palestine Jerusalem Post Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

6 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

3 minutes ago

France Condemns Deadly Attack on UN Mission in CAR ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.