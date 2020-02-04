Palestinian prisoners under Israeli crackdown

An Israeli prison has launched a sometimes-violent crackdown on Palestinian prisoners at Ofar prison, west of Ramallah, said a Palestinian prisoners' group on Tuesday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :An Israeli prison has launched a sometimes-violent crackdown on Palestinian prisoners at Ofar prison, west of Ramallah, said a Palestinian prisoners' group on Tuesday.

Though the number of injured prisoners is not clear, four detainees were referred for investigations and 38 detainees were moved to other Israeli prisons including Ramon, Negev, and Nafha, said the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS).

It added that Ofar prison houses some 2,000 Palestinian detainees, including juveniles.

On Monday, Israeli media claimed that an Israeli guard was lightly injured after being stabbed by a Palestinian detainee at Ofar prison. Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the detainee belongs to the Hamas movement.

Over 5,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to official Palestinian figures.