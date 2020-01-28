Palestinians thronged the streets in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank on Tuesday to protest US President Donald Trump's plan for reconciling them with Israel, a Sputnik correspondent said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Palestinians thronged the streets in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank on Tuesday to protest US President Donald Trump's plan for reconciling them with Israel, a Sputnik correspondent said.

This comes after Palestinian factions called for two "days of rage" starting Tuesday, when Trump plans to unveil what he has touted as a "deal of the century" that will end decades of Israeli-Palestinian strife over statehood.

Palestinians in the Gaza exclave took to the streets in early afternoon after the local Hamas-led government gave civil workers a day off to attend the demonstration.

"We joined the protest today to make known our opposition to all American plans, including the 'deal of the century'," engineer Nasser Juda told Sputnik.

Adel Duvi, another protester, said they supported Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas who promised to reject the US settlement proposal, penned by Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The long-awaited plan is due to be presented at the White House later on Tuesday, ahead of Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace deal is believed to be heavily biased in Israel's favor.