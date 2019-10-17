Palestinian Rams Car Into Israeli Border Patrol Vehicle in West Bank - Police

A Palestinian man tried to ram his vehicle into Israeli troops who were conducting a secret counterterrorism operation in the Amari refugee camp near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, Israeli police said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) A Palestinian man tried to ram his vehicle into Israeli troops who were conducting a secret counterterrorism operation in the Amari refugee camp near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, Israeli police said.

"During the secret operation in the Amari refugee camp, a Palestinian man drove his car into an armored vehicle belonging to Israel's Border Police," the police said.

The police added that after storming the vehicle, the Palestinian man exited his car and tried to attack the troops with a knife. The servicemen then opened fire on the attacker.

The Palestinian received serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Jerusalem. None of the border patrol security staff were injured.

After the incident, which reportedly took place on Wednesday evening, other Palestinians arrived at the scene and began throwing fire bombs at the security forces, who retaliated by firing rubber bullets.

Palestinians have been in a conflict with Israel for decades since the Israeli have been opposing their recognition as an independence political entity on the territories of the West Bank, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.