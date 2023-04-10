Close
Palestinian Resistance Forces Attack Israel From Multiple Fronts - Factions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 07:41 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The actions of Palestinian resistance, which forced the Israeli army to confront the enemy on several fronts, represent a natural response to Israeli aggression against religious sites amid the recent escalation of tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, representatives of Palestinian factions told Sputnik.

Last week, Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshipers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world. At the same time, Israel Defense Forces said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region following escalation of tensions.

"Launching missiles from southern Lebanon, Gaza Strip and Golan Heights, shelling (of an Israeli military post) in the West Bank of the Jordan River and all other resistance actions are a natural and legitimate response to Israel's aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque," a representative of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said.

He noted that the Israeli army found itself in a difficult position, since it is now confronting several opponents on many fronts inside and outside of the country.

A representative of Palestinian military group As-Saiqa expressed a similar opinion, saying that "all Palestinian factions have united today," and are coordinating at the highest level. He specified that the resistance has applied" a new deterrence formula that comes down to multiple combined battlefields."

"The presence of four interconnected arenas of action, the unity of the internal front confirm that the balance of power has indeed changed, and a new reality has emerged in favor of the Palestinian people," As-Saiqa's representative added.

Meanwhile, a Lebanese military expert, Gen. Amin Hoteit, told Sputnik that "the most important achievement the resistance can achieve from a tactical and strategic point of view is the presence of several fronts and interconnected theaters of operations."

The violence comes amid the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Israeli military chief Hertzi Halevi said on Friday that Israel would continue to use force as much as necessary, "against any enemy and in any arena," both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate.

