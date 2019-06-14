UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Rocket Hits Israeli Town Of Sderot, No Casualties Reported - Police

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:37 AM

A Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has damaged a house in the Israeli town of Sderot leaving no casualties, local police said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has damaged a house in the Israeli town of Sderot leaving no casualties, local police said on Thursday.

Palestinians have fired several rockets toward Israel since Wednesday following Israel's decision to restrict fishing for Palestinians off the Gaza Strip coast in the wake of arson balloon launches from the enclave into the Israeli territory.

"The rocket fell in Sderot. No injuries have been reported, but a building has been damaged," the statement said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day they had intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory. In response to rocket firing, the Israeli military struck underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas group.

Israel designates Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying that the group has a terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and carries out attacks in the region.

Tensions often flare up in the region, resulting in casualties from both Israelis and Palestinians. The recent spike of violence took place in early May. Back then Israel said that it detected dozens of rockets fired from the area. The IDF responded by hitting Hamas and other terrorist targets.

The violence resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and several Israelis. Most of the victims were civilians.

