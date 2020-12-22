UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Shot Dead By Israeli Police In Jerusalem - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Police in Jerusalem - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A young Palestinian man was shot dead late on Monday by Israel's law enforcement officers on the territory of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City area, Palestine's WAFA state news agency reported, citing local sources.

The incident took place near Bab Hutta, one of the mosque's gates, the news outlet said.

According to the sources cited by the agency, Israel's security forces opened fire at the Palestinian after he allegedly attempted to start a shootout near the gate.

His identity remains unknown, WAFA reported.

