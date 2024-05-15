Open Menu

Palestinian Statehood Key To Arab Plans For Post-war Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Palestinian statehood key to Arab plans for post-war Gaza

As Israel keeps up its campaign against Hamas, Arab leaders are mapping out ways to support post-war Gaza, placing one major condition on their involvement: a pathway to Palestinian statehood

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) As Israel keeps up its campaign against Hamas, Arab leaders are mapping out ways to support post-war Gaza, placing one major condition on their involvement: a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Major obstacles lie ahead in gaining the support of both US President Joe Biden and the Israeli government, which is currently led by hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch opponent of the two-state solution.

But the Arab quintet of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt have made clear that their financial and political support, which would be crucial to the future of the shattered Gaza Strip, comes at a cost.

"We have coordinated on this closely with the Palestinians. It needs to be truly a pathway to a Palestinian state," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh last month.

"Without a real political pathway... it would be very difficult for Arab countries to discuss how we are going to govern."

It is not the first time Arab leaders have come together to chart a path towards a two-state solution, the cherished goal that they believe could defuse Middle East tensions and help usher in a period of prosperity.

But with the Israel-Hamas war hobbling regional economies and spilling over into neighbouring countries, there is both urgency and opportunity.

Last month, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, European and Arab foreign ministers met to discuss how to advance the two-state solution.

Gaza will also be top of the agenda when leaders from the 22-strong Arab League meet in Bahrain on Thursday.

- 'Process of reform' -

Arab countries are "pressuring the United States to achieve two things: establish a Palestinian state and recognising it in the United Nations", said an Arab diplomat who is familiar with the talks.

"What is currently hindering these intensive efforts is the continuation of the war and Netanyahu's intransigent rejection," said the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Arab leaders "have been trying to work with the Biden administration to mutually support the so-called day after" plan, said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at Britain's Chatham House think tank.

Central to their plan is the reform of the Palestinian Authority to clear the way for a reunified administration in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The PA has had almost no influence over Gaza since Hamas militants wrestled control of the territory from the Fatah movement of president Mahmud Abbas in 2007.

"We believe in one Palestinian government that should be in charge of the West Bank and Gaza," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday.

The transition should "not affect the Palestinian cause" or "undermine the Palestinian Authority", he told the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

In March, the Palestinian president approved a government led by newly appointed prime minister Mohammed Mustafa, who wants it to play a role in post-war Gaza.

Related Topics

Africa Militants Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza Riyadh Saudi Bank Qatar Doha Bahrain United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East Tank March From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

17 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College ..

Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

7 minutes ago
 Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji recei ..

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..

7 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

7 minutes ago
 ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant ..

ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz

7 minutes ago
 Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha Universit ..

Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University

7 minutes ago
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education researc ..

PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda

20 minutes ago
 PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize televis ..

PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..

20 minutes ago
 £190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

50 minutes ago
 Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this ye ..

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

6 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

6 minutes ago
 EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncert ..

EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World