Palestinian Succumbs To Injuries In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Palestinian succumbs to injuries in Gaza

A Palestinian man, who was injured in an Israeli military attacks in the besieged Gaza Strip earlier this month, has succumbed to injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A Palestinian man, who was injured in an Israeli military attacks in the besieged Gaza Strip earlier this month, has succumbed to injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday.

"Raed Rafiq al-Sersawi, 30, died of wounds after being injured on Nov.

13 by the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza," the ministry said in a statement.

Al-Quds Brigades of the Islamic Jihad group, for its part, said al-Sersawi was one its fighters who was martyred as a result of the last Israeli assault on the coastal enclave.

At least 35 Palestinians, including eight children and nine members of the al-Sawarka family, have been killed and dozens others injured in the Israeli attacks took place in mid-November.

