UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Succumbs To Wounds In West Bank After Clashing With Israeli Forces - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:01 AM

Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds in West Bank After Clashing With Israeli Forces - Reports

A young Palestinian man succumbed to injuries on Monday at a hospital in the West Bank's Hebron following clashes with Israeli servicemen, media reported, citing Palestinian health authorities

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) A young Palestinian man succumbed to injuries on Monday at a hospital in the West Bank's Hebron following clashes with Israeli servicemen, media reported, citing Palestinian health authorities.

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, several others were also injured in the clashes.

Skirmishes broke out in the West Bank as thousands of Palestinians marked today the 15th anniversary of the death of their late leader Yasser Arafat.

Arafat, the founder of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, died on November 11, 2004, at the age of 75, in Clamart, just southwest of Paris. The circumstances around his death are still in question, with the most prevalent theory being that Israel poisoned Arafat with polonium. This was never confirmed, even after the Palestinian leader's body was exhumed, but Palestinians still maintain that Israel was involved in the death. Israel firmly denies the allegations.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Died Bank Young Paris Man November Media

Recent Stories

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

25 minutes ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

25 minutes ago

Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New Europ ..

28 minutes ago

Five persons killed as car overturned near Talhar ..

28 minutes ago

Capt Hussain Khan Shaheed; hero of Kashmir freedom ..

28 minutes ago

Arsenal back Emery but warn results must improve

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.