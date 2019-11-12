Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds in West Bank After Clashing With Israeli Forces - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young Palestinian man succumbed to injuries on Monday at a hospital in the West Bank's Hebron following clashes with Israeli servicemen, media reported, citing Palestinian health authorities

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) A young Palestinian man succumbed to injuries on Monday at a hospital in the West Bank's Hebron following clashes with Israeli servicemen, media reported, citing Palestinian health authorities.

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, several others were also injured in the clashes.

Skirmishes broke out in the West Bank as thousands of Palestinians marked today the 15th anniversary of the death of their late leader Yasser Arafat.

Arafat, the founder of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, died on November 11, 2004, at the age of 75, in Clamart, just southwest of Paris. The circumstances around his death are still in question, with the most prevalent theory being that Israel poisoned Arafat with polonium. This was never confirmed, even after the Palestinian leader's body was exhumed, but Palestinians still maintain that Israel was involved in the death. Israel firmly denies the allegations.