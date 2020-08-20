UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Teen Shot By Israeli Soldiers Succumbs To Wounds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:06 PM

Palestinian teen shot by Israeli soldiers succumbs to wounds

A 16-year-old Palestinian teen succumbed to his severe wounds on Thursday after Israeli soldiers shot him in a village west of Ramallah, officials said

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A 16-year-old Palestinian teen succumbed to his severe wounds on Thursday after Israeli soldiers shot him in a village west of Ramallah, officials said.

Emad Zahran, mayor of Abu Meshaal village, said that Mohammed Mattar, 16 years old, died of his wounds on Thursday morning after Israeli soldiers shot him in the village on Wednesday night.

Zahran told WAFA news agency that clashes erupted on Wednesday in the village between an Israeli army force that stormed the village and dozens of young men.

Israeli soldiers shot and wounded three young men by live ammunition, Zahran said, adding that medical crews took two of the injured to the hospital for medical treatment, and the soldiers arrested Mattar, who suffered critical wounds.

"The boy died of his wounds this morning, and the Israeli side is holding his body," said Zahran.

The Israeli army said earlier that an Israeli army force thwarted an attempt of a group of Palestinian young men to throw firebombs at an Israeli army force.

It noted that the Israeli army force opened fire at the group and wounded three of them without more details.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Died Young Ramallah

Recent Stories

WHO to Hold Meeting on Reopening Schools as COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Sputnik's Disappearance From Twitter's Search Tool ..

1 minute ago

Virus hit economy reviving fast under PM leadershi ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammad Abbas gears up for third Test

11 minutes ago

Yousuf leads star-studded line-up of PCB coaches

15 minutes ago

ICT admin grants over Rs10m relief to workers unde ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.