Palestinian Teen Shot Dead By Israeli Forces In West Bank: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:34 PM

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced

Nablus, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ): A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation" during clashes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, a ministry statement said.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

An AFP correspondent in Nablus said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in an area south of the city following rumours that Israeli settlers would arrive and seize some land.

Clashes broke out from early morning, with Israeli forces firing tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to break up the demonstration.

Some officers were wearing masks seemingly to protect themselves from the coronavirus, an AFP photographer on the scene said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 17 people were wounded.

