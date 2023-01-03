UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Teenager Killed In Clashes With Israeli Military - Palestinian Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Military - Palestinian Health Ministry

A Palestinian teenager died in clashes with the Israeli military in a refugee camp in the West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) A Palestinian teenager died in clashes with the Israeli military in a refugee camp in the West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"16-year old Palestinian Adam Aiyad died from the fire of Israeli troops in a refugee camp today in the morning... in the West Bank.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers erupted when Israeli troops raided a refugee camp," the statement read.

Earlier in the week, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that two Palestinians were killed and eight others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan, located 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the city of Jenin.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died Bank From Refugee

Recent Stories

Two political families plundered country for 30 ye ..

Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan

9 minutes ago
 DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disab ..

DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

12 minutes ago
 31 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad ..

31 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Drug shortage in Germany may not be ending anytime ..

Drug shortage in Germany may not be ending anytime soon

2 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces ALP ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces ALP-Middle Tech programme

2 minutes ago
 Policeman killed, three injured in fog related acc ..

Policeman killed, three injured in fog related accidents in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.