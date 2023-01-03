Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Military - Palestinian Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

A Palestinian teenager died in clashes with the Israeli military in a refugee camp in the West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) A Palestinian teenager died in clashes with the Israeli military in a refugee camp in the West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"16-year old Palestinian Adam Aiyad died from the fire of Israeli troops in a refugee camp today in the morning... in the West Bank.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers erupted when Israeli troops raided a refugee camp," the statement read.

Earlier in the week, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that two Palestinians were killed and eight others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan, located 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the city of Jenin.