UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Toddler, Father Injured By Israeli Fire Near Ramallah City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Palestinian toddler, father injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah city

A Palestinian father and his 2-year-old toddler were injured by the Israeli forces during a raid on the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah city, in the occupied West Bank, according to local media

RAMALLAH, Palestine (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):A Palestinian father and his 2-year-old toddler were injured by the Israeli forces during a raid on the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah city, in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Speaking to the Palestinian Wafa news agency, activist Bilal Tamimi said the Israeli forces on Thursday night closed the village's entrance and opened fire at a vehicle causing injury to the father and his child who was seriously injured in the head.

He added that the toddler and his father were rushed to a hospital in the nearby Israeli settlement of Neve Tsof by an Israeli ambulance.

The toddler was later transferred to a hospital in Israel by helicopter due to his serious condition, while the father, whose injury was moderate, was transferred to a hospital in Ramallah.

The Israeli emergency medical service reported that the toddler's condition is still serious and unstable, while the army is yet to comment on the incident and the reason for the shooting.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, over 155 Palestinians, including more than 20 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 20 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Israel Vehicle Bank Ramallah Same Media

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

8 minutes ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

8 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

8 minutes ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

9 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.