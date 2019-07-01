UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Town Changes Name Of 'Bahrain' Street In Protest Against Manama Workshop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:55 AM

The authorities of Yatta, a small Palestinian town in the West Bank, changed the name of "Bahrain" street in protest against holding of the Washington-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Manama, local administration said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The authorities of Yatta, a small Palestinian town in the West Bank, changed the name of "Bahrain" street in protest against holding of the Washington-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Manama, local administration said.

The "Peace for Prosperity" economic forum was held in Bahrain on June 25-26. It was dedicated to the economic component of what the United States called the deal of the century � a program to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meanwhile, representatives of Palestine boycotted the event, calling it an attempt to bribe them. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

"At the request of citizens, the mayor decided to change the name of 'Bahrain' street," the administration said in a statement.

The name of the street will be changed to "Marzouq Al-Ghanim," the speaker of Kuwait's National Assembly, in recognition of Kuwait's rejection of the US peace initiative.

For decades, Palestinians sought recognition of their independent state on the Israeli-occupied territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

