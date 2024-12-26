Open Menu

Palestinian TV Channel Says Israeli Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

A Palestinian TV channel affiliated with a group said five of its journalists were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A Palestinian tv channel affiliated with a group said five of its journalists were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza.

A missile hit the journalists' broadcast truck as it was parked in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a statement from their employer, Al-Quds Today.

The station identified the five staffers as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Khalil, Fadi Hassouna and Mohammed Al-Lada'a.

They were killed "while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty", the statement said.

Related Topics

Gaza Vehicle TV From Refugee

Recent Stories

493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia ..

ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia linkages: Abdul Rehman Siddiqu ..

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

2 minutes ago
 Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: ..

Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk ..

Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Halil ..

2 minutes ago
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 ..

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Im ..

Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious af ..

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition conclud ..

Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan

28 minutes ago
 BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual inte ..

BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025

13 minutes ago
 From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakis ..

From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakistan's diplomacy focused peace, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World