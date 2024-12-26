Palestinian TV Channel Says Israeli Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:25 PM
A Palestinian TV channel affiliated with a group said five of its journalists were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A Palestinian tv channel affiliated with a group said five of its journalists were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza.
A missile hit the journalists' broadcast truck as it was parked in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a statement from their employer, Al-Quds Today.
The station identified the five staffers as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Khalil, Fadi Hassouna and Mohammed Al-Lada'a.
They were killed "while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty", the statement said.
