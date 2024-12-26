Palestinian TV Says Israeli Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A Palestinian tv channel affiliated with a militant group said five of its journalists were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza, with Israel's military saying it had targeted a "terrorist cell".
A missile hit the journalists' broadcast truck as it was parked in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a statement from their employer, Al-Quds Today.
It is affiliated with Islamic Jihad, whose militants have fought alongside Hamas in the Gaza Strip and took part in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war.
The channel identified the five staffers as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Khalil, Fadi Hassouna and Mohammed Al-Lada'a.
They were killed "while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty", the statement said.
"We affirm our commitment to continue our resistant media message," it added.
The Israeli military said in its own statement that it had conducted "a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat".
It added that "prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians".
According to witnesses in Nuseirat, a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft hit the broadcast vehicle, which was parked outside Al-Awda Hospital, setting the vehicle on fire and killing those inside.
The Committee to Protect Journalists' middle East arm said the organisation was "devastated by the reports that five journalists and media workers were killed inside their broadcasting vehicle by an Israeli strike".
"Journalists are civilians and must always be protected," it added in a statement on social media.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said last week that more than 190 journalists had been killed and at least 400 injured since the start of the war in Gaza.
It was triggered by the Hamas-led October 7 attack last year, which resulted in 1,208 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 45,361 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.
Recent Stories
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
More Stories From World
-
Palestinian TV says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza3 minutes ago
-
Ex-Taiwan mayor and presidential candidate charged with corruption43 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president1 hour ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president1 hour ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president2 hours ago
-
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president2 hours ago
-
Nepal hosts hot air balloon festival2 hours ago
-
'We couldn't find their bodies': Indonesian tsunami survivors mourn the dead2 hours ago
-
Japan Airlines says subjected to cyber attack, flights may be impacted2 hours ago
-
Zelensky condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas attack on energy grid2 hours ago
-
Konstas and Khawaja put Australia on top in 4th Test against India2 hours ago