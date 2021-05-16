UrduPoint.com
Palestinian, US Leaders Discuss Developments In Middle East Amid Gaza Conflict- Minister

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has discussed with US President Joe Biden the recent developments in the middle East amid an armed confrontation with Israel on the border of the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation, Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs, said on Saturday.

The talks marked the first phone conversation between the leaders since Biden took office as the US president in January.

"Mr President #Abbas has received a call from US President #Biden, about the latest developments and events in the region," al-Sheikh tweeted.

Tensions flared up on the border of Israel and the Palestinian enclave on Monday evening. More than 2,200 rockets have been since launched from Gaza into Israel, while the Israeli army responded by launching hundreds of strikes against Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets across the border. The armed clashes resulted in the death of 139 Palestinians and injuries of some 1,000 others, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

