Palestinian Waving Knife At Checkpoint Shot Dead: Israel Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:36 PM

Palestinian waving knife at checkpoint shot dead: Israel police

A Palestinian woman brandishing a knife at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the northern West Bank was shot dead by Israeli security forces Wednesday, police and medical sources said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):A Palestinian woman brandishing a knife at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the northern West Bank was shot dead by Israeli security forces Wednesday, police and medical sources said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said an unidentified "terrorist" had approached security forces at the vehicle passage of the checkpoint, ignoring calls to stop and pulling a knife before being shot in the leg.

Jerusalem's Hadassah hospital pronounced her dead.

