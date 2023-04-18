Palestinian Woman Attacks Israeli Citizen, Neutralized By Security Forces - IDF
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 08:05 PM
An unidentified Palestinian woman attacked an Israeli citizen with a knife in the West Bank and was "neutralized" by Israeli soldiers, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) An unidentified Palestinian woman attacked an Israeli citizen with a knife in the West Bank and was "neutralized" by Israeli soldiers, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.
"A report was received regarding a stabbing attack in the area of the Gush Etzion Junction. The terrorist was neutralized," the IDF tweeted.
The Israeli ambulance service said that the victim was a 40-year-old man, who was delivered to Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Karem with mild or moderately severe injuries, fully conscious.