Palestinian Woman Threatening Israeli Border Police With Knife Detained In Jerusalem

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:29 PM

Palestinian Woman Threatening Israeli Border Police With Knife Detained in Jerusalem

A Palestinian woman who threatened Israeli border police with a knife was detained at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Saturday, the Israeli police said in a statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) A Palestinian woman who threatened Israeli border police with a knife was detained at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Saturday, the Israeli police said in a statement.

"At the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, a woman threatened members of the border police with a knife. The suspect, approximately 50-years of age, was arrested. There were no injuries," the police statement read.

The woman is currently being questioned by investigators.

Security measures in Jerusalem's Old City have been heightened after disturbances on Friday outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount.

Morning prayers at the mosque ended with hundreds of people taking part in clashes with Israeli security forces, the Israeli state-owned KAN broadcaster reported.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is situated close to both Christian and Jewish holy sites, has been one of the flashpoints of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The mosque is a part of the Temple Mount area which has repeatedly seen violent confrontations in recent years between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli servicemen.

