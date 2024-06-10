Palestinian Women-led Organizations Must Be At Forefront Of Gaza Aid Response: UN
The UN agency championing gender equality called on Monday for greater investment in Palestinian women-led organizations who are at the forefront of humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The UN agency championing gender equality called on Monday for greater investment in Palestinian women-led organizations who are at the forefront of humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip.
The agency, 'UN Women', published its fourth Gender Alert since the war began eight months ago, which examines the immense challenges these organizations face while also highlighting their commitment to save lives.
The series of reports document how the lives of women and girls have deteriorated across sectors such as food security, shelter, health and safety.
The latest data collected in April revealed that over 80 per cent of those surveyed in Gaza report a dependency on food assistance. Furthermore, 83.5 per cent said that the assistance received was not enough to meet their basic family needs.
The Gender Alert details the findings of a UN Women assessment of 25 Palestinian women-led organizations which remain at the forefront of the humanitarian response despite the dire situation.
Together, they maintain a network of 1,575 staff across Gaza and the West Bank, and their offices serve as vital hubs for delivering assistance and coordination.
Nearly 90 per cent of the organizations have experienced damage to their offices and 35 per cent have suffered complete destruction.
“Amid this adversity, close to 60 per cent of organizations report being able to operate at full capacity,” UN Women said.
Additionally, 88 per cent have shifted towards emergency relief, providing essential services such as the distribution of food items, non-food items, cash assistance and protection-related services, including psychosocial support.
At the same time, the organizations face financial struggles as 56 per cent reported decreased funding and 88 per cent have major financial difficulties that hamper their ability to deliver critical services.
UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said they must be supported.
“The work of women-led organizations in Gaza and the West Bank is as much about the survival of women and girls as it is about maintaining hope, dignity, and the possibility of a better future for those they serve,” she said.
“Investing in their resilience is not just important – it is the key to an inclusive response that leaves no one behind.”
The report called for action to actively fund women-led organizations, which are vital for reaching the women and girls most in need.
Other recommendations include advocating for increased humanitarian access, thus enabling these organizations to expand their life-saving responses, and including women-led organizations in all humanitarian coordination structures to ensure effectiveness and inclusion.
