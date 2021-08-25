UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Wounded In Gaza Clash Dies Ahead Of New Protest

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:52 PM

A Palestinian has died from injuries sustained during weekend clashes with Israeli forces on the Gaza border, the territory's health ministry said, ahead of fresh protests called for Wednesday

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A Palestinian has died from injuries sustained during weekend clashes with Israeli forces on the Gaza border, the territory's health ministry said, ahead of fresh protests called for Wednesday.

Following Saturday's unrest, which wounded dozens and left an Israeli police officer in critical condition, 32-year-old Palestinian Osama Khaled Deaih died after being shot by Israeli forces, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said it responded with live fire and other measures to Palestinian "rioters" who were hurling explosives over the border fence and attempting to scale it.

The territory's rulers Hamas said that among the wounded was a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head and left in critical condition.

Palestinian factions in the Israeli-blockaded enclave have called a new protest for 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) Wednesday on the border near the south Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

More Stories From World

