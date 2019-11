A Palestinian wounded in an Israeli strike on Tuesday has died from his injuries, the Gazan health ministry said

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A Palestinian wounded in an Israeli strike on Tuesday has died from his injuries, the Gazan health ministry said.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run strip identified the latest man killed as Ibrahim Al-Dabous, 26. It said he was hit in a strike on Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.