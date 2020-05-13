UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Youth Killed By Israeli Fire In West Bank: Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:08 PM

Palestinian youth killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel

The health ministry announced that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was "killed by a live bullet in the head fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawar camp" near Hebron in the southern West Bank, with a further four Palestinians injured during clashes.

The health ministry announced that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was "killed by a live bullet in the head fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawar camp" near Hebron in the southern West Bank, with a further four Palestinians injured during clashes.

The Israeli army said it was checking the reports.

