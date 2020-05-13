UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Youth Killed By Israeli Fire In West Bank

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:30 PM

Palestinian youth killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israei

Hebron, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel.

A health ministry spokesman told AFP that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was killed by a live bullet to the head fired by Israeli troops in Al-Fawar refugee camp near the flashpoint southern city of Hebron.

A further four Palestinians were wounded during clashes.

The Israeli military said troops had entered the camp to make arrests and had been met with a "violent riot" in which shots were heard and a soldier was lightly injured.

"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.

"We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian casualty and a number of injured Palestinians," it added.

Witnesses said the raid by Israeli force in the early hours had sparked clashes with residents.

It was the second death in clashes in the West Bank in as many days.

Pompeo arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

He is expected to discuss Washington's support for Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank in a move the United Nations says is a violation of international law.

Palestinian leaders have warned it could trigger a surge of violence.

