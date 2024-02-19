Palestinians Accuse Israel Of 'apartheid' At UN Top Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki told the UN's top court Monday his people were suffering "colonialism and apartheid" under the Israelis, urging judges to order an immediate and unconditional end to the occupation.
"The Palestinians have endured colonialism and apartheid... There are those who are enraged by these words. They should be enraged by the reality we are suffering," Al-Maliki told the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The ICJ is holding hearings all week on the legal implications of Israel's occupation since 1967, with an unprecedented 52 countries, including the United States and Russia, expected to give evidence.
Speaking in the Peace Palace in The Hague, where the ICJ sits, the minister urged judges to declare the occupation illegal and order it to stop "immediately, totally and unconditionally."
"Justice delayed is justice denied and the Palestinian people have been denied justice for far too long," he said.
"It is time to put an end to the double standards that have kept our people captive for far too long."
