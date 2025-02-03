Open Menu

Palestinians Accuse Israel Of 'ethnic Cleansing' As 70 Killed In West Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 07:05 PM

Palestinians accuse Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' as 70 killed in West Bank

The office of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as "ethnic cleansing" on Monday, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory this year

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The office of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as "ethnic cleansing" on Monday, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory this year.

In a statement, spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Palestinian presidency "condemned the occupation authorities' expansion of their comprehensive war on our Palestinian people in the West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing".

Later the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said there had been "70 martyrs in the West Bank since the beginning of this year", with 10 children, one woman and two elderly people among the dead.

The ministry confirmed to AFP they were "killed by the Israeli occupation".

The figures showed 38 people killed in Jenin and 15 in Tubas in the north of the West Bank. One was killed in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, it added.

The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank on January 21 aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of militancy.

"We demand the intervention of the US administration before it is too late, to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against our people and our land," Rudeineh told the Palestinian official news agency WAFA in a statement coinciding with a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.

The next stage is expected to cover the release of the remaining captives and include discussions on a more permanent end to the war.

Recent Stories

ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding con ..

ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests

3 minutes ago
 British educationist visits NAPA

British educationist visits NAPA

3 minutes ago
 Boy hit to death by speeding van

Boy hit to death by speeding van

3 minutes ago
 Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in ..

Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China

3 minutes ago
 SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn

SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

26 minutes ago
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated ..

Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman

6 minutes ago
 DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack

6 minutes ago
 KPJA holds training on judicial service career cou ..

KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling

6 minutes ago
 Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

6 minutes ago
 CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders impr ..

CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World