Palestinians Accuse Israel Of 'ethnic Cleansing' As 70 Killed In West Bank
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 07:05 PM
The office of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as "ethnic cleansing" on Monday, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory this year
Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The office of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as "ethnic cleansing" on Monday, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory this year.
In a statement, spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Palestinian presidency "condemned the occupation authorities' expansion of their comprehensive war on our Palestinian people in the West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing".
Later the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said there had been "70 martyrs in the West Bank since the beginning of this year", with 10 children, one woman and two elderly people among the dead.
The ministry confirmed to AFP they were "killed by the Israeli occupation".
The figures showed 38 people killed in Jenin and 15 in Tubas in the north of the West Bank. One was killed in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, it added.
The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank on January 21 aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of militancy.
"We demand the intervention of the US administration before it is too late, to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against our people and our land," Rudeineh told the Palestinian official news agency WAFA in a statement coinciding with a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.
The next stage is expected to cover the release of the remaining captives and include discussions on a more permanent end to the war.
Recent Stories
ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests
British educationist visits NAPA
Boy hit to death by speeding van
Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China
SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities
More Stories From World
-
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' as 70 killed in West Bank7 minutes ago
-
Trump accuses South Africa of 'confiscating' land, cuts funding1 hour ago
-
Sweden rules out sabotage in Latvia cable damage, releases ship1 hour ago
-
Greek PM calls for calm after 'very intense' Santorini tremors2 hours ago
-
China's landmark trade corridor sees surge in transported goods2 hours ago
-
Morocco’s unemployment rate rises to 13.3% in 20242 hours ago
-
French PM set to force budget through parliament2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi calls on DG Interior Ministry UAE2 hours ago
-
S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Malaysia strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors3 hours ago
-
Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank1 hour ago
-
Spain ex-football chief's kiss wrong 'in any social or work setting': Hermoso3 hours ago