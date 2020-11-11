Palestinians bury veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat

Palestinians on Wednesday buried their veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died aged 65 of coronavirus complications, amid cautious hope the stalled peace process with Israel may be revived under Joe Biden's presidency

Erekat, who passed away Tuesday in Israel at Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, earned praise from leaders around the world for his enduring belief that negotiations could end the Middle East conflict and lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who lauded Erekat as a "great fighter" for his people, hosted an official memorial ceremony at his presidential compound in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki described Erekat as "an icon of the Palestinian cause".