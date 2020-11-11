UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinians Bury Veteran Negotiator Saeb Erekat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:54 PM

Palestinians bury veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat

Palestinians on Wednesday buried their veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died aged 65 of coronavirus complications, amid cautious hope the stalled peace process with Israel may be revived under Joe Biden's presidency

Jericho, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Palestinians on Wednesday buried their veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died aged 65 of coronavirus complications, amid cautious hope the stalled peace process with Israel may be revived under Joe Biden's presidency.

Erekat, who passed away Tuesday in Israel at Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, earned praise from leaders around the world for his enduring belief that negotiations could end the Middle East conflict and lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who lauded Erekat as a "great fighter" for his people, hosted an official memorial ceremony at his presidential compound in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki described Erekat as "an icon of the Palestinian cause".

Related Topics

World Israel Died Bank Jerusalem Ramallah Lead Middle East May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KF Chairman, Vice Prime Minister of Chechen Republ ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Expected to Harvest 127.5Mln Tonnes of Grai ..

25 minutes ago

One-Third of Americans Unwilling to Comply With Ne ..

25 minutes ago

Man killed, other injured in road mishap

25 minutes ago

Effective use of information technology key in mod ..

28 minutes ago

S.M. Muneer hopes for UBG sweeping in FPCCI electi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.