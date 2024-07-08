Palestinians Flee Battles As Mediators Push For Truce Deal
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Palestinians on Monday fled heavy battles in Gaza City as the Israeli military expanded an evacuation order nine months into its war with Hamas group.
While fighting raged, Hamas and Israel staked their claims for truce talks as mediators Egypt and Qatar were due to host new meetings this week, according to officials.
Israeli troops and tanks pushed into parts of Gaza City, in the besieged territory's north, and battled Palestinian group.
Thousands were on the move again, according to the Civil Defence agency in the Hamas-run territory.
Witnesses said messages on loudspeakers urged civilians to leave Gaza City's Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah neighbourhoods.
The Israeli military called on Palestinians to leave parts of Gaza City's west, the army's spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media, expanding its evacuation zone in the territory's biggest city with the third order in less than two weeks.
AFP photographers saw Palestinians leave on foot, bikes and on donkey carts, carrying their belongings through rubble-strewn streets.
