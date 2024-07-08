Open Menu

Palestinians Flee Battles As Mediators Push For Truce Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Palestinians flee battles as mediators push for truce deal

Palestinians on Monday fled heavy battles in Gaza City as the Israeli military expanded an evacuation order nine months into its war with Hamas group

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Palestinians on Monday fled heavy battles in Gaza City as the Israeli military expanded an evacuation order nine months into its war with Hamas group.

While fighting raged, Hamas and Israel staked their claims for truce talks as mediators Egypt and Qatar were due to host new meetings this week, according to officials.

Israeli troops and tanks pushed into parts of Gaza City, in the besieged territory's north, and battled Palestinian group.

Thousands were on the move again, according to the Civil Defence agency in the Hamas-run territory.

Witnesses said messages on loudspeakers urged civilians to leave Gaza City's Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah neighbourhoods.

The Israeli military called on Palestinians to leave parts of Gaza City's west, the army's spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media, expanding its evacuation zone in the territory's biggest city with the third order in less than two weeks.

AFP photographers saw Palestinians leave on foot, bikes and on donkey carts, carrying their belongings through rubble-strewn streets.

Related Topics

Army Israel Egypt Social Media Gaza Qatar

Recent Stories

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associate ..

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates

11 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating

27 minutes ago
 Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR C ..

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

30 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

30 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

30 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan

30 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrest ..

Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested

16 minutes ago
 Minister directs NHA to make organization profitab ..

Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing

16 minutes ago
 Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security ..

Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan

16 minutes ago
 HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power su ..

HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

16 minutes ago
 Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating ..

Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World