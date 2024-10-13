Palestinians In Gaza's Jabalia Grieve And Try To Survive
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Palestinians trapped in northern Gaza, where Israel is battling Hamas, are grieving for loved ones lost to the relentless bombardment while also facing food shortages and a medical crisis.
Hospitals are running out of supplies and emergency responders are often unable to reach people trapped under debris.
"The number of dead is high, and people are under the rubble, missing," Muhammad Abu Halima, a 40-year-old Jabalia resident, told AFP.
"For over a week there has been no hope, no water and no means of life," he said.
Israel's army intensified operations in Jabalia last weekend to target Hamas fighters it said were regrouping there.
It later announced it had effectively laid siege to the area in northern Gaza, and issued evacuation orders for residents.
The military's latest offensive in northern Gaza has caused more suffering for hundreds of thousands of trapped people, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
Since the Jabalia operation began, residents, health care officials and emergency responders said intense shelling and closed roads have prevented aid deliveries, choking off vital supplies to medical facilities.
"We are under Israeli siege," Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia, told AFP.
The hospital has just days' worth of fuel needed to power the facility and medical staff are "exhausted with very few doctors available", he said.
"We are suffering from a blockade on food, medicine, medical supplies and even fuel coming from the south to the north."
On Saturday, family members wept as they mourned and consoled each other at a hospital where loved ones killed in the fighting in Jabalia were wrapped in white burial shrouds.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From World
-
Centre-left set to win as pro-Ukraine Lithuania votes51 minutes ago
-
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title1 hour ago
-
Bangladeshi Hindus defy attack worries to celebrate festival1 hour ago
-
A beating heart silenced: south Lebanon's Nabatiyeh market1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches air bridge to support Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Iran FM says 'no red lines' in defending itself1 hour ago
-
In a first, SpaceX 'catches' megarocket booster after test flight1 hour ago
-
Seeing double in Nigeria's 'twins capital of the world'1 hour ago
-
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title1 hour ago
-
Biden expected to visit Germany on Friday: govt source2 hours ago
-
Israel army expands evacuation calls for areas in south Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Biden expected to visit Germany on Friday: govt source2 hours ago