UrduPoint.com

Palestinians Mount Patrols Fearing Attack By Israel Settlers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Palestinians mount patrols fearing attack by Israel settlers

Wielding long sticks and with their faces wrapped in Palestinian chequered keffiyeh scarves, young men set out on a night patrol to guard their village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

Turmus Ayya, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Wielding long sticks and with their faces wrapped in Palestinian chequered keffiyeh scarves, young men set out on a night patrol to guard their village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Each night, the team gathers at Turmus Ayya in the north of the West Bank, ready to raise the alarm in the event of a raid by Israeli settlers, who have set up bases in outposts around the village.

"We do not intend to attack anyone -- we work to defend our people and our village, our home, our land and our honour," one said, requesting anonymity for fear of arrest by Israeli forces.

"These are our weapons -- sticks and flashlights -- and we have nothing but them to defend ourselves", he said, raising a baton and a powerful electric torch.

Tensions are high, especially after the nearby Palestinian town of Huwara came under attack by Israeli settlers on Sunday, hours after two Israeli settlers were shot dead as they drove past.

Hundreds of rampaging settlers set homes and cars ablaze, while a Palestinian man was killed in the nearby village of Zaatara.

"After what happened in Huwara, we have become more vigilant than before," said one of the leaders of the patrol, his face concealed.

The team first formed last year after tensions with the settlers rose following a clash, but they increased patrols after attacks this year, moving around on foot or on off-road buggies. Some carry baseball bats.

"We, the youth, formed guard committees... we take turns with each other to fend off any possible attack," another said.

- Lookouts on the hills - Turmus Ayya, home to some 4,000 people, many of them Palestinian-Americans, has seen a number of recent attacks by settlers.

In January, a Palestinian home and vehicle were torched in the village, in an arson attack in which Israeli extremists were the suspected perpetrators, an Israeli security official told AFP.

"The village is surrounded by settlement outposts, and every two weeks there is an assault," another member of the defence group said.

In recent weeks, a group of settlers were seen coming close to the village, but on spotting the patrol, they retreated.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Vehicle Bank Young Man January Sunday Event

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

13 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

13 minutes ago
 Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

20 minutes ago
 Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Imp ..

Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Important Export Channel Due to U ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role fo ..

Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role for just resolution of Kashmir d ..

17 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China re ..

Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China reopening

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.