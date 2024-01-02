Palestinians pray for ceasefire on New Year day as Israeli offensive continues; UN pushes for peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) As the New Year dawned, Palestinians in Gaza, suffering under brutal Israel bombardments, were praying for a ceasefire, but had little optimism that 2024 would be better even though the UN and people around the world push for peace, according to media reports.

A video posted by the Red Crescent showed the chaotic aftermath of strikes in central Gaza as rescuers worked in the dark to carry an injured child from smoking rubble.

At least 100 people were killed and 286 wounded in Israeli attacks on homes in central Gaza in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Since Oct 7, Israeli military has killed more than 21,900 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, the ministry said.

“Gaza has been destroyed and we have nowhere to live. But we just want to stop hearing the sounds of planes and drones, for children to stop being afraid, and for us and our loved ones, those who are left, to meet again,” Suzan Khader a displaced Palestinian in Rafah was quoted as saying.

With the new year beginning, Palestinian armed groups counter-attacked, launching a salvo of long-range missiles towards Israeli cities, the reports said.

Sirens sounded throughout Israel warning of rockets flying over Tel Aviv, Gush Dan and the Gaza periphery.

More than 20 missiles were fired towards Tel Aviv, 10 of which were intercepted, according to Israeli news sites.

A missile fragment fell on the Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot, causing no casualties.

Meanwhile, Israel has said it wants to take control of the entirety of the border area between Gaza and Egypt, signaling that its brutal war on Gaza is nowhere near the end.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a weekly news conference on Saturday that the Philadelphi Corridor “must be in our hands” and shut down to ensure the security outcome Tel Aviv desires.

But diplomats voiced concern, saying Israeli control over the corridor between Gaza and Egypt – as Netanyahu has sought – would mean the de facto full reoccupation of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt became the main player in the control of the corridor, which signifies the only link with the outside world not controlled by Israel – as Tel Aviv maintains a land, sea and air blockade of the strip from all other sides.

On his part, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for global unity to make 2024 a year for “building trust and hope” following the immense suffering, violence, and climate chaos that characterized 2023.

At the same time, “the planet is peril”, Mr. Guterres said, marked by record-breaking temperatures and worsening impacts of climate change.

“2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos […] 2023 is the hottest year on record; people are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger; wars are growing in number and ferocity,” noted the Secretary-General.

Guterres highlights the scarcity of trust and emphasized that “pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere.”

“Humanity is strongest when we stand together […] We must come together across divides for shared solutions – for climate action, for economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system that delivers for all,” said Mr. Guterres.

Addressing discrimination and hatred poisoning relations between countries and communities, he stressed the importance of ensuring that new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, serve as forces for good.

“The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights,” said the UN chief.

“Let’s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together.”