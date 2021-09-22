UrduPoint.com

Palestinians Ready To Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:08 AM

Palestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness - Foreign Minister

The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Of course we are ready," al Maliki said when asked if Palestine was ready to resume peace talks with Israel. "Is it possible? Well, it depends on the willingness on the other side. What we have heard so far from the Israeli leaders, (they) have shown they are not ready and they are not willing."

Related Topics

Israel Palestine From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

13 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

13 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 Palestinian FM Tells Sputnik He Is Ready to Meet R ..

Palestinian FM Tells Sputnik He Is Ready to Meet Russia's Lavrov At UNGA Sidelin ..

5 minutes ago
 Tariq Mehmood Alhassan made OPC VC

Tariq Mehmood Alhassan made OPC VC

5 minutes ago
 18 more die of corona in KP

18 more die of corona in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.