Palestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Of course we are ready," al Maliki said when asked if Palestine was ready to resume peace talks with Israel. "Is it possible? Well, it depends on the willingness on the other side. What we have heard so far from the Israeli leaders, (they) have shown they are not ready and they are not willing."